Short Interest in Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Drops By 23.6%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,400 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 697,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

OTCMKTS:MWSNF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 104,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Mawson Gold has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.21.

Get Mawson Gold alerts:

Mawson Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in Scandinavia, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.