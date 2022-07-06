Short Interest in Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Drops By 23.6%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,400 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 697,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
OTCMKTS:MWSNF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 104,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Mawson Gold has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.21.
Mawson Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mawson Gold (MWSNF)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.