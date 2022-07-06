Short Interest in Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Rises By 18.9%

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 365.0 days.

MNARF stock remained flat at $$14.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

