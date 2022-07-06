Short Interest in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Declines By 18.0%

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 7,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $215.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.72%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.71.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after purchasing an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

