Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Decreases By 22.2%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NYSE:PIM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,058. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $4.25.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
