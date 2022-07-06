Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Decreases By 22.2%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:PIM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,058. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 2,121.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 466,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

