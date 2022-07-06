Short Interest in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Rises By 18.6%

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $127,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $252,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,020.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $605,640 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,820,000 after buying an additional 35,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,829,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,328,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Universal by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,310,000 after purchasing an additional 89,079 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Universal by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,015,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after purchasing an additional 102,197 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UVV traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.73. 896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average is $57.21. Universal has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $646.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is 89.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

