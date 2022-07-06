Short Interest in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Drops By 21.1%

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 237,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in urban-gro during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

UGRO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. 202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,295. urban-gro has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39.

UGRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

