Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.55

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15.

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Showa Denko K.K. had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

