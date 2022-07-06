Showcase (SHO) Price Hits $0.0013

Showcase (SHO) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a total market cap of $33,872.54 and $246.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 986% against the dollar and now trades at $1,828.99 or 0.09075529 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00137070 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00103488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016117 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

