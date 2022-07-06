Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BSRR. StockNews.com downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

BSRR opened at $21.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $327.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

About Sierra Bancorp (Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.