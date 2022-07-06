SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.72

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.72 and traded as low as $6.97. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 219 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SigmaTron International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $43.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SigmaTron International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

