SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.72

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.72 and traded as low as $6.97. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 219 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SigmaTron International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $43.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.
SigmaTron International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMA)
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SigmaTron International (SGMA)
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.