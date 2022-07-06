Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBNY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $331.54.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $189.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Signature Bank by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after buying an additional 1,052,338 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $11,762,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,545,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,600,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

