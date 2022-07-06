SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU) Short Interest Update

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SLVRU remained flat at $$9.71 during trading on Wednesday. SILVERspac has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SILVERspac during the 4th quarter worth $9,940,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SILVERspac during the 3rd quarter worth $5,319,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SILVERspac during the 3rd quarter worth $496,000.

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

