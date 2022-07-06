Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.36.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.30%.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.