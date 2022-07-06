Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 164000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.90 million and a PE ratio of -10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.
Sirios Resources Company Profile (CVE:SOI)
Recommended Stories
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Sirios Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirios Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.