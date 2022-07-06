Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 164000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.90 million and a PE ratio of -10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

Sirios Resources Company Profile (CVE:SOI)

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of 225 claims covering an area of 118 square kilometers in Quebec. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

