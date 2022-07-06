Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Short Interest Up 18.3% in June

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SIXGF remained flat at $$122.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.57. Sixt has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $122.00.

Get Sixt alerts:

About Sixt (Get Rating)

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.