Smartshare Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $106,630.13 and $156.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00057544 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00011461 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000757 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

