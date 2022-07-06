Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 88,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,449 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 13,594,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,978,000 after purchasing an additional 240,249 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,573,000 after purchasing an additional 748,684 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,258,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,861,000 after purchasing an additional 114,332 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,113. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

