Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Aflac were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,422,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 799,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,468,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Aflac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Aflac by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,682,000 after purchasing an additional 369,258 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Aflac stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.14. 16,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.