Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Purchases 1,640 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.73. 15,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,015. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

