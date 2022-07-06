Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 5,896 Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 32,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,859,000.

SNSR stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.27. 26,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,908. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

