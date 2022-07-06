Smoothy One Day Trading Volume Tops $459,725.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a market cap of $64,689.39 and approximately $459,725.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,100.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,114.19 or 0.10312839 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00136898 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 695.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.