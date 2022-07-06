Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives $21.38 Average PT from Analysts

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNPO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Snap One alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $709.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89. Snap One has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $277.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John H. Heyman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,567,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,086,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jefferson Dungan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Snap One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Snap One by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.