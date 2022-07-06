Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS) Trading Up 47.1%

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (CVE:SVS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 47.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 125,570 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 32,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. The company provides human nutrition products, including omega-3; and pharmaceutical ingredients for human health comprising cannabinoids in algae and bone morphogenetic protein for the treatment of repairing bone fractures.

