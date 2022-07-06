SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Shares Down 11.3%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 28,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 41,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $141.51 million, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

