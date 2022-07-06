Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 140258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market cap of C$58.31 million and a PE ratio of -5.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Get Southern Silver Exploration alerts:

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile (CVE:SSV)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.