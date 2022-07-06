Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll Sells 700 Shares

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $11,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sovos Brands stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,010. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

