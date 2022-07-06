SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,695 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,691,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,645,000 after purchasing an additional 782,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,743,000 after purchasing an additional 611,693 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,205,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,566,000 after purchasing an additional 583,466 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 927.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 290,083 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.91. 35,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84.

