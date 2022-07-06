SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.4% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,695 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,691,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,645,000 after buying an additional 782,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,743,000 after buying an additional 611,693 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,205,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,566,000 after buying an additional 583,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 927.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after buying an additional 290,083 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $44.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34.

