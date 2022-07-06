SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 81,186.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 512,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512,286 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 5.2% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $32,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $49.73. 924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,701. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.76. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $65.66.

