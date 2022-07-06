SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned 2.62% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,669. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.13. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $187.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.