Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 129 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 130.50 ($1.58). 20,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 128,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.50 ($1.59).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 141.18. The company has a market cap of £154.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,186.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
About Springfield Properties (LON:SPR)
Read More
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.