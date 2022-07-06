Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) Short Interest Up 18.2% in June

Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Statera Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Statera Biopharma by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Statera Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Statera Biopharma by 409.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 157,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 126,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Statera Biopharma by 335.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,781. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. Statera Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

Statera BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers.

