Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $117.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.02. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

