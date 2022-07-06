Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 4,559 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for 1.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.