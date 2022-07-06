Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Grows Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after buying an additional 4,586,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,327,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,609,000 after buying an additional 784,566 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

NYSE DD opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

