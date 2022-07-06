Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,732 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after acquiring an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

NYSE BA opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.54. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15. The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

