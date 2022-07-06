Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Lowers Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,888 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises about 2.4% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $15,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In related news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,221,342.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,420.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,008. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $81.01 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average is $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.