Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 84,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $287,000.

Shares of VV opened at $174.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $166.09 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.67.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

