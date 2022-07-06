Stellar (XLM) One Day Volume Hits $135.24 Million

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $2.74 billion and approximately $135.24 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,118.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,131.24 or 0.10438615 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00137702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 684.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,698 coins and its circulating supply is 25,053,627,832 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

