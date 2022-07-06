STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading Down 6.1%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.38 and last traded at C$4.43. Approximately 83,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 231,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.82. The company has a market cap of C$281.69 million and a PE ratio of -26.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.13.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

