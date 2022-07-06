Step Finance Price Down 13.2% This Week (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $184,720.06 and $318,360.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,105% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,107.54 or 0.10264423 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00135036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 840.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016301 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

