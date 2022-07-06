Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $85.50

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

WH traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.06. 17,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,494. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 884,079 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,899,000 after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after purchasing an additional 170,296 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

