Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 6th (ADS, AF, AIR, AT1, BMW, BP.B, DWS, ENI, EZJ, GLEN)

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 6th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €215.00 ($223.96) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €0.85 ($0.89) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €145.00 ($151.04) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €6.20 ($6.46) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €81.00 ($84.38) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 490 ($5.93) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €25.40 ($26.46) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €17.50 ($18.23) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 800 ($9.69) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 540 ($6.54) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 560 ($6.78) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €34.00 ($35.42) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €66.30 ($69.06) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €170.00 ($177.08) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 190 ($2.30) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €4.75 ($4.95) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €255.00 ($265.63) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €245.00 ($255.21) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.60 ($3.75) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €220.00 ($229.17) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €241.00 ($251.04) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,550 ($55.10) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,000 ($72.66) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €37.00 ($38.54) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.20 ($7.50) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,650 ($32.09) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 225 ($2.72) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €230.00 ($239.58) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) was given a GBX 6,105 ($73.93) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.