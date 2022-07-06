Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 6th (ADS, AF, AIR, AT1, BMW, BP.B, DWS, ENI, EZJ, GLEN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 6th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €215.00 ($223.96) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €0.85 ($0.89) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Airbus (EPA:AIR)

was given a €145.00 ($151.04) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €6.20 ($6.46) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €81.00 ($84.38) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 490 ($5.93) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €25.40 ($26.46) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €17.50 ($18.23) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 800 ($9.69) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 540 ($6.54) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 560 ($6.78) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €34.00 ($35.42) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €66.30 ($69.06) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €170.00 ($177.08) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 190 ($2.30) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €4.75 ($4.95) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €255.00 ($265.63) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €245.00 ($255.21) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.60 ($3.75) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €220.00 ($229.17) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €241.00 ($251.04) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,550 ($55.10) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,000 ($72.66) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €37.00 ($38.54) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.20 ($7.50) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,650 ($32.09) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 225 ($2.72) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €230.00 ($239.58) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) was given a GBX 6,105 ($73.93) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

