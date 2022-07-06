StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.42 on Friday. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $43.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 3.32.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 163.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.
About Remark (Get Rating)
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Remark (MARK)
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.