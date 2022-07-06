StockNews.com Downgrades Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

VALU stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60. Value Line has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $91.72. The company has a market cap of $589.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Value Line by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Value Line during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Value Line during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Value Line by 11,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

