StockNews.com Downgrades Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
VALU stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60. Value Line has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $91.72. The company has a market cap of $589.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.01.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.
About Value Line (Get Rating)
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Value Line (VALU)
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.