StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
