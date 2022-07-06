StockNews.com Lowers QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) to Sell

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Shares of QNST traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 244,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,654. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $575.47 million, a PE ratio of 150.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.51 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 1.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director James R. Simons acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,064.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 39.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 64,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 18,073 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 31,028 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.