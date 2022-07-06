Strong (STRONG) Price Tops $6.49

Strong (STRONG) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, Strong has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $6.49 or 0.00031682 BTC on popular exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $897,531.41 and approximately $210,649.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,094.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,111.25 or 0.10304449 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00137854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 681.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016440 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

