Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Up 23.0% in June

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,034,400 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 841,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,172.0 days.

Sumitomo Realty & Development stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment leases and manages office buildings, rental apartments, etc., as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

