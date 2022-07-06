SunContract Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $415,333.00 (SNC)

SunContract (SNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. SunContract has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $415,333.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SunContract coin can now be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SunContract has traded 74.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SunContract Profile

SunContract (SNC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

Buying and Selling SunContract

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

